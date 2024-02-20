40°
Pedestrian struck, killed by city vehicle while walking on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on or near Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Emergency officials said the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sherwood Forest Boulevard northbound at Red Oak Drive.
Video from the scene shows the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to the city.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
