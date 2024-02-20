Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed by city-owned vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on or near Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials said the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sherwood Forest Boulevard northbound at Red Oak Drive. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office later identified the pedestrian as Gerald Estrade, 67.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to the city.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

The mayor's office released the following statement Tuesday morning:

According to the latest information we have received from an ongoing Baton Rouge Police Department investigation, the Mayor’s office can confirm a pedestrian lost his life in an accident involving a city-parish vehicle this morning.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and her entire staff express our deepest sorrow and extend our thoughts and prayers, both to family and friends of the individual who passed away and to our city-parish colleague, who is obviously profoundly affected by this tragic incident.