Pedestrian struck, injured on North Foster Drive in hit and run, police say
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pedestrian was left with severe injuries when a driver hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene in a Wednesday (March 17) evening crash, police say.
According to a representative from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of North Foster Drive around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the wounded pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, and authorities also confirm that the driver fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information related to this hit and run should report what they know to (225) 344-7867.
