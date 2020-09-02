Bicyclist struck in deadly Ascension Parish crash; Highway 22 closed at Melancon Road

ASCENSION PARISH - A bicyclist was struck early Wednesday morning in an Ascension Parish crash that left at least one person dead, the Sheriff's Office says.

The tragic incident occurred before 6 a.m. on Highway 22 at Melancon Road, a route that has since been closed due to the crash.

Area drivers have been urged to use an alternate route.