Bicyclist struck in deadly Ascension Parish crash; Highway 22 closed at Melancon Road

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A bicyclist was struck early Wednesday morning in an Ascension Parish crash that left at least one person dead, the Sheriff's Office says. 

The tragic incident occurred before 6 a.m. on Highway 22 at Melancon Road, a route that has since been closed due to the crash. 

Area drivers have been urged to use an alternate route.

Highway 22 at Melancon Road is shut down due to an accident with injuries. Please use alternate route.

Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020
