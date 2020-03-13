74°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by vehicle on Government St.
BATON ROUGE - A person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Government St. Thursday night.
Authorities responded to the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government St. around 8:30 p.m. That victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
