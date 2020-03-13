74°
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by vehicle on Government St.

1 hour 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Government St. Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government St. around 8:30 p.m. That victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

