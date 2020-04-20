67°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-10 and College Drive, police say

2 hours 20 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 April 19, 2020 11:02 PM April 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a traffic accident on I-10 East and College Drive Sunday night. 

The crash happened around 9 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle inflicting possible fatal injuries. 

A source says that the coroner was at the scene. 

