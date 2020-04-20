67°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-10 and College Drive, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a traffic accident on I-10 East and College Drive Sunday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle inflicting possible fatal injuries.
A source says that the coroner was at the scene.
