74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Hwy. 190

1 hour 32 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, February 25 2021 Feb 25, 2021 February 25, 2021 10:23 AM February 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived to the 7300 block of Hanks Drive near Hwy. 190 around 10 a.m. in regards to an individual being hit by a vehicle.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days