Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Hwy. 190

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived to the 7300 block of Hanks Drive near Hwy. 190 around 10 a.m. in regards to an individual being hit by a vehicle.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.