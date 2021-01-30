71°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck Saturday afternoon near Highland Road.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block Ellwood Street located off of Glacier Street.
The victim's condition is unknown at the time.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
-
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
-
US Senator Bill Cassidy wants to meet with president over halt of...
-
Judge denies bond for former teacher jailed in disturbing child sex case
-
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging...
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary