Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Thursday morning crash on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle Thursday (Dec. 17) morning on Perkins Road near Essen Lane.
Baton Rouge officials report the incident as occurring shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Granada Drive and Maderia Drive.
At this time, the extent of the wounded individual's injuries remains unknown.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
