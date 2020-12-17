48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Thursday morning crash on Perkins Road

2 hours 36 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, December 17 2020 Dec 17, 2020 December 17, 2020 10:03 AM December 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle Thursday (Dec. 17) morning on Perkins Road near Essen Lane.

Baton Rouge officials report the incident as occurring shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Granada Drive and Maderia Drive.

At this time, the extent of the wounded individual's injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days