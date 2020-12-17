Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Thursday morning crash on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle Thursday (Dec. 17) morning on Perkins Road near Essen Lane.

Baton Rouge officials report the incident as occurring shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Granada Drive and Maderia Drive.

At this time, the extent of the wounded individual's injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.