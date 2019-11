Pedestrian struck by vehicle fleeing gunfire in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Police say a person was hit by a car as the driver tried to escape gunshots Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on W Johnson Street. Police said it's believed the driver was fleeing the area after the sound of gunshots rang out nearby and struck the victim in the process.

The woman who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.