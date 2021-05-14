Pedestrian struck by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy Thursday night

WATSON, La. - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash with a pedestrian late Thursday night.

Sources say the deputy was driving his unit along LA 16 near Cane Market Road when a woman ran out into the street and was hit. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether the deputy was responding to a call when he hit the pedestrian.

Neither the victim nor the deputy have been identified at this time.