80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy Thursday night

42 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, May 14 2021 May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 2:36 PM May 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

WATSON, La. - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash with a pedestrian late Thursday night. 

Sources say the deputy was driving his unit along LA 16 near Cane Market Road when a woman ran out into the street and was hit. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether the deputy was responding to a call when he hit the pedestrian.

Trending News

Neither the victim nor the deputy have been identified at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days