Pedestrian struck at North Ardenwood, rushed to hospital with injuries
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a crash at North Ardenwood Drive, near Timbercreek Avenue, left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Accident with injuries: N Ardenwood at Timbercreek.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 9, 2020
The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. and Baton Rouge Police confirmed that it was a pedestrian who was struck.
Officials say the injured person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, details related to the crash are few.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.
