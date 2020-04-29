67°
Pedestrian struck at Greyhound bus station Wednesday evening

Wednesday, April 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening at the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge and is currently in critical condition, authorities say.

The incident occurred at the Greyhound bus station, located at 1253 Florida St.

Witnesses say the victim was trying to cross the street in a wheelchair when she was hit by the vehicle.

The bus station is blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

