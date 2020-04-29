64°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck at Greyhound bus station Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE- A woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening at the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge and is currently in critical condition, authorities say.
The incident occurred at the Greyhound bus station, located at 1253 Florida St.
Witnesses say the victim was trying to cross the street in a wheelchair when she was hit by the vehicle.
The bus station is blocked off at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Businesses trying to find as many masks as possible ahead of Friday's...
-
'Promising' treatment against coronavirus coming soon to Baton Rouge
-
Officers salute Maglone at OLOL
-
Ag Center creates tool to safely connect community with local farmers amid...
-
Air Force, National Guard to honor health care workers with special air...