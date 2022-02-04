35°
Pedestrian struck at Airline Hwy and Prescott Rd
BATON ROUGE: A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning just before 7 am at the corner of Airline Highway and Prescott Road.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
All lanes are now open after an earlier road closure.
