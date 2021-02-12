Pedestrian struck and killed in Jefferson Parish crash

MARRERO - According to troopers with Louisiana State Police, a Thursday (Feb. 11) night Jefferson Parish crash involving a 38-year-old pedestrian and the driver of a Nissan pickup truck resulted in one person's death.

In a Friday morning news release, police say the tragic crash occurred around 8:45 p.m.on US 90B at Garden Road in Marrero as Brandon Dell was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of travel near the intersection of Garden Lane.

While Dell tried to make his way across the street, a 2001 Nissan pickup truck was headed westbound on US 90B near Garden Lane and due to reasons that police describe as "unknown at this time," Dell began walking in US 90B's left lane of travel and was hit by the Nissan pickup truck.

Officials say Dell was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and officials say the driver did not sustain any injuries.

According to state police, impairment on the part of Dell is unknown and a standard toxicology report will be pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. Authorities add that the driver of the Nissan showed no signs of impairment.

Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.