Police identify man killed after being hit by pickup truck in Denham Springs Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Livingston Parish Saturday morning.
The Denham Springs Police Department said they were notified about a pedestrian-involved crash on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Investigators said 36-year-old Thomas Rocha of Denham Springs was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was struck by a pickup truck driving in the same lane.
Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver wasn't injured in the crash.
Police say the driver took a breath test and was not believed to be impaired, but toxicology samples were taken from both Rocha and the driver as part of an ongoing investigation.
