Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle

Wednesday, June 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Silver Sand Drive near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

The incident happened before 9 o'clock Wednesday night. 

Sources tell WBRZ a woman was hit by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials have blocked off the roadway in the area. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

