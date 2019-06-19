83°
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Silver Sand Drive near S. Harrells Ferry Road.
The incident happened before 9 o'clock Wednesday night.
Sources tell WBRZ a woman was hit by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials have blocked off the roadway in the area. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
