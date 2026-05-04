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Pedestrian reportedly struck on Spain Street

8 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, January 10 2018 Jan 10, 2018 January 10, 2018 7:58 PM January 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Spain Street.

Sources say the victim is a female. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

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