Pedestrian reportedly struck in deadly O'Neal Lane crash

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.

The crash occurred before dawn and, according to Total Traffic Network, involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on O'Neal Lane near Strain Road.

A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office later identified the deceased individual as 36-year-old Marcus Brocato.

The Coroner's Office says an official cause of death is pending.

This article will be updated as authorities release additional information related to the tragic crash.