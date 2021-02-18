35°
Pedestrian reportedly struck in deadly O'Neal Lane crash

2 hours 15 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.

The crash occurred before dawn and, according to Total Traffic Network, involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on O'Neal Lane near Strain Road. 

A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office later identified the deceased individual as 36-year-old Marcus Brocato.

The Coroner's Office says an official cause of death is pending. 

This article will be updated as authorities release additional information related to the tragic crash. 

