Pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicle on LSU campus

1 hour 51 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 12:52 PM September 27, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a person hit by a vehicle on a busy road through LSU's campus.

The accident was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive.

Sources say the person did not appear to be seriously injured.

