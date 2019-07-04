Pedestrian reportedly struck by train near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a train late Wednesday night near downtown.

The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. on Convention Street near N. 14th Street.

The scene shows a bicycle clearly crushed underneath the train. A witness says around 10:15 they saw a man attempted to crawl under the train, thinking it was stalled. After attempting to pull his bike underneath the train started to move. That witness called 911.

Emergency crews are on the scene now. Sources tell WBRZ one person is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.