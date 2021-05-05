66°
Pedestrian reportedly struck by car in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and killed Wednesday night.
The accident occurred just around 8:30 p.m. on LA-1148 in Plaquemine. State police are conducting an investigation and the coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
