Pedestrian killed while walking along Siegen Lane Monday night

BATON ROUGE - According to Louisiana State Police, a person walking along Siegen Lane on Monday night was killed after they were struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say it was around 8:30 p.m. that Christopher Gabilondo was traveling on foot along Siegen Lane near Perkins Road, in a southbound direction, when a 2021 Honda Accord, also traveling southbound, hit him.

Gabilondo, 37, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and police say he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

In harmony with standard procedure, toxicology samples were obtained from Gabilondo and from the driver of the Honda for analysis.

Police say an investigation into the tragic crash remains ongoing.