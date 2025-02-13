51°
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 190 Bridge, eastbound lanes closed after incident
PORT ALLEN - State Police is responding to the U.S. 190 Bridge in north Baton Rouge after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening.
The eastbound lanes were shut down at 6:48 p.m. due to the incident. No information was provided on how the incident happened.
