Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian killed on state highway in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH - Police say a 56-year-old New Iberia man was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking along a local road on Sunday night.
According to Louisiana State Police, the tragic crash took the life of Donald J. Derouen.
Police say it was shortly before 9 p.m., Sunday when Derouen was walking west in the westbound lane of LA 14 and hit by a 2020 Honda Civic.
A news release from State Police says the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Derouen's death at the scene of the crash.
It adds that while impairment on the part of the driver has been ruled out, Derouen's impairment is unknown and a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
Police say the driver of the Civic was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries during the deadly incident.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
