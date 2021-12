Pedestrian killed in Thursday night Port Allen crash

PORT ALLEN - On Thursday night, Port Allen Police officers were notified by West Baton Rouge Parish Dispatch of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue, Thursday.

Authorities say the pedestrian passed away at the scene of the crash.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting Port Allen Police in an investigation of the tragic crash.