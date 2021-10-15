80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash

1 hour 18 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 8:50 AM October 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A pedestrian was killed in a St. Landry Parish crash late Thursday night, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.

LSP identified the deceased pedestrian as a 59-year-old resident of Morrow named Darrell Ray Thomas.

According to police, Thomas was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 10 when he was hit by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Accent.

The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office says Thomas died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Impairment on the part of Thomas is unknown, and a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, police say.

Trending News

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days