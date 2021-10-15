80°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A pedestrian was killed in a St. Landry Parish crash late Thursday night, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.
LSP identified the deceased pedestrian as a 59-year-old resident of Morrow named Darrell Ray Thomas.
According to police, Thomas was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 10 when he was hit by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Accent.
The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office says Thomas died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.
Impairment on the part of Thomas is unknown, and a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, police say.
Trending News
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: New charges for Matthew Mire
-
News 2 Geaux: Teens escape BR detention center overnight
-
Two shot, injured on Southern University campus early Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: Parish revokes Raxx Club liquor license
-
BR Police capture four juvenile detention center escapees; one remains at large
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football