Pedestrian killed in overnight hit and run on Joor Road

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, July 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man died on a highway in East Baton Rouge after he was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night. 

Louisiana State Police said troopers were first alerted to the wreck on Joor Road near Mickens Road shortly before 2 a.m.. 

Police arrived to find the victim, identified as 41-year-old David Copening, dead by the roadway. Investigators believe Copening was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking southbound on the highway.

The vehicle that struck Copening fled the scene after the wreck. 

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to contact state police at 225-754-8500.

