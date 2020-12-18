Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian killed in Lafayette Parish crash
LAFAYETTE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a 28-year-old woman was killed Thursday night while walking along LA Highway 93 in Lafayette Parish.
According to police, Shortly after 10:00 p.m. Shelby L. Wills of Lafayette was walking east in the eastbound lane of LA 93 near Rue De Belier when she was approached by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche. Authorities say the driver was unable to avoid Wills in the poorly lit area and, as a result, the Avalanche struck Wills.
Wills was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Avalanche was wearing a seat belt during the crash and was not injured.
The driver of the Avalanche submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment.
In accord with standard procedure, a toxicology sample was also taken from Wills and state police say its results are pending.
Officials report that this tragic crash remains under investigation.
