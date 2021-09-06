Pedestrian killed in Jefferson Parish hit-and-run Sunday night

TERRYTOWN - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in Jefferson Parish, state police say.

The tragic crash occurred around 8 p.m. and ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Kiet Do of Gretna.

Louisiana State Police say the crash unfolded at LA 428 near Park Place as Mr. Do was walking in the eastbound lanes of LA 428.

Police say he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

After being struck, police say Mr. Do was lying in the roadway and hit by several other vehicles. Due to hurricane-triggered outages, the area was very dark and it's likely passing drivers didn't see Mr. Do in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation and if anyone has information regarding the incident, they're urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.