Pedestrian killed in Iberia Parish crash, Thursday night

IBERIA PARISH – Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian who was killed Thursday night near Iberia Parish's Leleux Road.

Police say 27-year-old Travis Coates was walking along the westbound inside lane of La Hwy 14 while 24-year-old Brittni Hernandez was driving westbound on the same highway.

As Coates continued on foot in the westbound lane of travel, Hernandez struck him with her vehicle and Coates was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The tragic incident occurred shortly before 8:50 p.m. and police say though impairment is not suspected, standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis from both Hernadez and Coates.

Hernadez, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was uninjured.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.