Pedestrian killed in East Feliciana crash

By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Troopers are investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed one pedestrian.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 68 north of LA Hwy 10, according to police reports. Clifton Hills, a 39-year-old Jackson resident, was walking in the southbound lane of traffic when he was struck by a car driving in the same direction.

Hills was seriously injured in the accident and died at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

