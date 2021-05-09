83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed in East Baton Rouge hit and run

1 hour 1 minute 23 seconds ago Sunday, May 09 2021 May 9, 2021 May 09, 2021 3:24 PM May 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Troopers arrested a man for a hit and run that caused the death of one victim.

Brandon Hedges, 43, died of accident-related injuries after he was transported to a local hospital. The incident happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. on LA Highway 327 south of LA Highway 42.

Hedges was walking in the southbound lane of traffic when he was hit by 30-year-old Geoffrey Goynes-Clark. Goynes-Clark fled the scene after running into Hedges.

Trending News

Troopers were able to find Goynes-Clark and place him under arrest following witness statements and investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days