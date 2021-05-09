83°
Pedestrian killed in East Baton Rouge hit and run
BATON ROUGE - Troopers arrested a man for a hit and run that caused the death of one victim.
Brandon Hedges, 43, died of accident-related injuries after he was transported to a local hospital. The incident happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. on LA Highway 327 south of LA Highway 42.
Hedges was walking in the southbound lane of traffic when he was hit by 30-year-old Geoffrey Goynes-Clark. Goynes-Clark fled the scene after running into Hedges.
Troopers were able to find Goynes-Clark and place him under arrest following witness statements and investigation.
