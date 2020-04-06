Pedestrian killed in early morning crash near intersection of Joor and Mickens Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a pedestrian was killed early Monday morning while walking along the intersection of Joor Road and Micken's Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that an unidentified man lost his life around 5 a.m. after being hit by a vehicle.

State Police say the unidentified man was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a 2014 Nissan Rouge, traveling southbound on Mickens Road, hit the man.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they suspect the pedestrian was impaired and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

Authorities report that the driver of the Nissan, who was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and did not sustain any injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

The incident was one of three deadly crashes to happen in the area Monday morning.