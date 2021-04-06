80°
Pedestrian killed in crash on LA 22
PONCHATULA, La. - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking along Highway 22 in Tangipahoa Parish.
Scott R. Gagnon, 39, of Bangor, Maine sustained fatal injuries Tuesday afternoon. Gagnon was walking westbound in the center of the eastbound lane of LA 22 near the Sam Arnold Loop.
Gagnon was struck by a 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound. He sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
State Troopers did not suspect the driver of the Corolla was impaired at the time of the accident. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.
