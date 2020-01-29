55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed in crash on LA 21

1 hour 2 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 January 29, 2020 8:56 AM January 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a pedestrian was killed in a serious crash Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred on LA 21 northbound, near LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish, claimed the life of 71-year-old William M. Asprodites of New Orleans.

Troopers say Asprodites was wearing dark clothing while walking in the northbound lane of LA 21 when a Ford F150 pickup truck traveling northbound on LA 21 struck him.

Asprodites sustained serious injuries and died after being taken to an area hospital. 

As part of the ongoing investigation, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has performed a toxicology test and results are pending. 

The driver of the F150 was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. 

Also, the driver of the F150 provided Troopers with a breath sample which detected no evidence of alcohol. 

LSP say the fatal accident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days