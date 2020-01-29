Pedestrian killed in crash on LA 21

COVINGTON – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a pedestrian was killed in a serious crash Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred on LA 21 northbound, near LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish, claimed the life of 71-year-old William M. Asprodites of New Orleans.

Troopers say Asprodites was wearing dark clothing while walking in the northbound lane of LA 21 when a Ford F150 pickup truck traveling northbound on LA 21 struck him.

Asprodites sustained serious injuries and died after being taken to an area hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has performed a toxicology test and results are pending.

The driver of the F150 was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

Also, the driver of the F150 provided Troopers with a breath sample which detected no evidence of alcohol.

LSP say the fatal accident remains under investigation.