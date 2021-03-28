67°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian killed in a hit and run on North Acadian
BATON ROUGE - A woman walking along a street was hit and killed in a hit and run crash late Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police said a woman was hit around 11:27 Saturday night in the 2800 block of North Acadian Thruway West.
The driver did not stop, police said, and left the scene.
The woman was not identified.
Police did not have information available Sunday morning about the vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7-year-old girl wounded; one man dead in shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Ochsner, Southern University team up for mass vaccination event
-
Minor wounded in N. Foster Drive shooting
-
FEMA offers funeral reimbursement in COVID-19 deaths
-
UPDATE: Testimony wraps for the day, LSU athletic director agrees to come...
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community