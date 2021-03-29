Pedestrian killed in a hit and run on N. Acadian Thruway West

BATON ROUGE - A woman walking along a street was hit and killed in a hit and run crash late Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police said a woman was hit around 11:27 Saturday night in the 2800 block of North Acadian Thruway West.

The driver did not stop, police said, and left the scene.

The woman was not identified.

Police did not have information available Sunday morning about the vehicle.