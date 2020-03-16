75°
Pedestrian killed after crash sends vehicle careening off Airline Highway

3 hours 6 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle involved in a crash on Airline Highway Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard. 

Police say the crash happened after a truck tried to merge right from the center southbound lane. The truck struck another vehicle which veered off the roadway and struck the victim. The same truck then struck another vehicle in the left outside lane. 

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital before succumbing to those injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

