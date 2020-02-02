Pedestrian killed after being struck by 3 cars on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a pedestrian that was struck by multiple vehicles on Airline highway Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was in the northbound lane when he was struck by 3 separate vehicles. The first vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The pedestrian identity has yet to be released.

This fatal traffic crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division.