Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in St. James Parish

Monday, February 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - St. James Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train, Monday evening in Convent.

According to authorities, emergency crews transported the person to the hospital after he was hit. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown. 

Deputies say they will continue to investigate the incident, but do not believe foul play was a factor. 

This is a developing story.

