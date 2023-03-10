76°
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Friday morning.
Sources say the crash happened near a storage facility on Greenwell Springs, and that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene showed fire and police departments responding to the crash.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
