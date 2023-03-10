74°
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Greenwell Springs Road

22 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, March 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Friday morning. 

Sources say the crash happened near a storage facility on Greenwell Springs, and that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

