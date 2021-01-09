40°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - One pedestrian is in critical condition after a vehicle hit the victim Saturday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m. EMS Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of Scenic Highway and Rosenwald Road located near Southern University in regards to a traffic crash with injuries.
Officials transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearing 105, Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins receives COVID-19 vaccine
-
Blood donors needed amid pandemic as supply drastically declines
-
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
-
Public schools continue to monitor COVID cases after holiday break
-
La. dental providers begin receiving COVID vaccine for staffs