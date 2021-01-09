Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - One pedestrian is in critical condition after a vehicle hit the victim Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. EMS Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of Scenic Highway and Rosenwald Road located near Southern University in regards to a traffic crash with injuries.

Officials transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.