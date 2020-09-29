65°
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Monday night

Monday, September 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after being struck be a vehicle Monday night in Baton Rouge.

A pedestrian was struck on N. 17th St. at Florida St. around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

