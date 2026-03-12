60°
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along Prescott Road in Baton Rouge

2 hours 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car along Prescott Road. 

Officials told WBRZ that the person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after the crash, which happened around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

