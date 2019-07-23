80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian hit when driver crashes into building on Burbank Drive, flees scene

1 hour 35 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 2:44 PM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a bizarre hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Burbank Drive.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Burbank near Seaboard.

Photos from the scene shows a car wedged between a building and a sidewalk. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a pedestrian and several other vehicles in the parking lot. The driver then fled the scene, police say.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

We're working to get more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days